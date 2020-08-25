‘Spark’ in East Med could spell ‘disaster,’ German FM says

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stressed that growing tension between Greece and Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean is like “playing with fire” and not in anyone’s interest.

“Any spark, however small, could lead to disaster,” the German official was quoted by Greek media as saying in translated comments after meeting with his counterpart, Nikos Dendias, during a visit to Athens on Tuesday.

“Greece will defend its sovereignty and sovereign rights, without arrogance, threats and bombast,” Dendias said in his comments to the press following the meeting.

After Athens, Maas is due to travel to Ankara to meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as Berlin seeks to defuse tension between Greece and Turkey over drilling rights for natural gas an oil.