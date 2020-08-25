NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Archbishop wears mask to Holy Synod meeting

[Vimaorthodoxias.gr]

TAGS: Coronavirus, Religion

The head of the Church of Greece on Tuesday wore a paper mask to attend a meeting of the Holy Synod and had his temperature taken by a health worker before entering the assembly.

Photographs of Archbishop Ieronymos wearing his mask and being tested for a fever were published by the Vima Orthodoxias religious website.

The move is seen as sending a strong message to clerics and members of the congregation who continue to resist regulations imposed by the government to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Under the regulations, clerics and members of the public are obliged to wear a mask during all indoor assemblies and when physical distancing cannot be observed out of doors.

A handful of priests and faithful have resisted the rules, leading to fears of localized outbreaks.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.