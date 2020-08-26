Greece, Cyprus, France and Italy begin joint exercise south of Cyprus

Greece, Cyprus, France and Italy on Wednesday launched a joint aeronautical exercise south of Cyprus.

The drills, dubbed “Eunomia,” are scheduled from Aug. 26 until Aug. 28 and are part of the cooperation between the four countries to address the growing tensions in the Mediterranean.

In a statement, Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said “the initiative… aims to demonstrate the commitment of the four European Mediterranean countries to the rule of law as part of the policy of de-escalating tensions.”