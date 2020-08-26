Covid toll rises to 246 as three more patients die

Three people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the 24 hours since the Health Ministry’s last official update, raising the nationwide toll from the pandemic to 246, according to unconfirmed reports.

The latest victims of the coronavirus outbreak in Greece were reported as being a 65-year-old woman who died at a hospital in Mytilini on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos on Tuesday night, an 83-year-old man from Grevena in northern Greece who had been transported to a hospital in nearby Ptolemaida and died on Wednesday, and a 90-year-old female patient at the Papanikolaou General Hospital in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, who also died on Wednesday.

The 90-year-old woman was reportedly one of several patients of a local nursing home who contracted the virus from an infected staff member and is the ninth victim of that specific cluster.