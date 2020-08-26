Greece to send Lebanon aid

Prime Ministe Kyriakos Mitsotakis has instructed the Greek Foreign Ministry to organize the dispatch of a fresh humanitarian aid package to Lebanon, including food, medical supplies and construction materials.

The aid will be dispatched in response to a request from Lebanon, which is still reeling from the devastating explosion at the port of Beirut on August 4.

The Greek Foreign Ministry reiterated on Wednesday that it stands in solidarity with the Lebanese people and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the country.

Deputy Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Frangogiannis will provide details about when the aid will be dispatched and its content in a press conference today at the Foreign Ministry.