Greek PM speaks with US president about East Med tension

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke over the telephone with US President Donald Trump about developments in the Eastern Mediterranean on Wednesday night, his office has said.

Mitsotakis, the prime minister’s office said, “thanked Mr Trump for his interest and for the communication, which took place while the Republican National Convention is still under way.”

The Greek prime minister “raised the issue of Turkey’s destabilizing actions, which are endangering peace and stability in the broader region and testing the cohesion of NATO,” it said.

Mitsotakis also stressed that “Greece is ready to contribute meaningfully to a de-escalation on the condition that Turkey ceases all provocative actions at once.”