Greek defense minister joins EU peers in Berlin

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos (center) is seen at an informal meeting of his European Union peers in Berlin on Wednesday that focused on rising tensions in the East Med. In comments to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Panagiotopoulos said the alliance’s policy of equal distances is not just damaging to Greece but to the cohesion of the alliance. His comments came after Stoltenberg called for a resolution in ‘the spirit of allied solidarity and international law.’ Panagiotopoulos said there can be no dialogue with Turkey while Turkish ships are in the area. [InTime News]