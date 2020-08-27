No decisions on Turkey expected from EU foreign ministers

Greece should not expect any decisions from the European Union with regards to demands for stricter sanctions against Turkey over its recent actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Commission’s foreign policy chief indicated on Thursday.

In doorstep comments ahead of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Berlin, Josep Borrell noted that “only political proposals” would be made during the conference, which will address developments in the Eastern Mediterranean as well as the situation in Belarus and the EU’s relationship with Russia.

“Everybody is focusing on what kind of decisions we will propose regarding sanctions,” Borrell said. “As you know, this is an informal meeting; it cannot take decisions, only political proposals that will be developed later.

“I think that the discussions will be important, because the level of the sanctions and who to sanction is something that needs to be fully considered,” he added.

Athens has called on Brussels to take a tougher stance toward Turkey, with government spokesman Stelios Petsas earlier on Thursday saying that it expected Borrell to present “a catalogue of sanctions” at the Berlin meeting.