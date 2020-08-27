Museum Mozart | Athens | August 28

The Athens State Orchestra will be performing a tribute to Mozart in the beautiful forecourt of the Acropolis Museum on Friday night, aptly starting with his 1787 composition “Eine kleine Nachtmusik” and followed by his Symphony No 40. The ensemble will be conducted by Faidra Giannelou. The show starts at 8.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge.



Acropolis Museum, 15 Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis,

tel 210.900.900, theacropolismuseum.gr