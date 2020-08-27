Greek FM talks with NATO chief on sidelines of Berlin meeting

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said that NATO should not continue to “tolerate” Turkey’s aggressive actions in the Eastern Mediterranean in talks with the secretary-general of the alliance.

Dendias called on NATO to take a tougher line with fellow alliance member Turkey in talks with Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of an informal meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Berlin on Thursday, according to reports.

Turkey’s actions, Dendias reportedly stressed, violate the principles and undermine the cohesion and effectiveness of the alliance.

According to diplomatic sources, Stoltenberg vowed steps to help defuse the situation.