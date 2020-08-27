Greece issues counter-Navtex

Greece’s Iraklio Navtex station on the island of Crete on Thursday issued a counter-Navtex in response to Turkey’s decision earlier in the day to extend an advisory reserving a sea area in the Eastern Mediterranean for gas and oil surveys by its Oruc Reis seismic exploration vessel

The Greek Navtex said that an “unauthorized station” has broadcast an advisory “referring to unauthorized and illegal activity in an area that overlaps the Greek continental shelf.”

It said that “all marines are requested to disregard [the Turkish] Navtex,” adding that the Iraklio station has the authority to broadcast Navtex messages in the area.