Greek Parliament ratifies deal with Egypt on maritime boundaries

Greece’s Parliament has ratified an agreement with Egypt which defines maritime boundaries between the two countries – a step which Turkey considers an affront.

The deal, which has already been ratified by Egypt's parliament, was approved with 178 votes from New Democracy and the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance.

Eighty-one SYRIZA opposition lawmakers voted “present.”



A total 26 MPs from the Greek Communist Party (KKE), the nationalist Greek Solution and the anti-austerity Mera25 party voted against the agreement.



Fifteen deputies, including two from the conservative party and five from SYRIZA, were absent.



Greek MPs voted hours after Turkey issued a Navtex extending the operation of its Oruc Reis seismic survey vessel in the Eastern Mediterranean and said it will hold firing exercises in the region next month.