Diplomatic sources on Greek decision to extend territorial waters

Greece’s decision to extend the western limit of its territorial waters in the Ionian Sea to 12 miles, announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Parliament this week, is based on Article 3 of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, diplomatic sources have told Kathimerini.

The move implies the simultaneous expansion of the airspace over these territorial waters, the sources said.

According to the same sources, the extension of Greece’s western territorial waters does not affect the demarcation of maritime boundaries agreed with Italy on June 9.



The sources added that Greece had informed the governments of Italy and Albania before Mitsotakis’ announcement, in the framework of good neighborly relations.

The extension will have to be approved by Parliament.

