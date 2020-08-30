Greece heads peace brigade

A scene from the Southeast European Multinational Brigade (SEEBRIG) handover ceremony at the Boro Menkov base in North Macedonia. [ANA-MPA]

Greece has assumed command of the Southeast European Multinational Brigade (SEEBRIG). Romanian Brigadier General Tudorica Petrache handed over to Greece’s Aristidis Iliopoulos, during a ceremony last week at the Boro Menkov base in Kumanovo, North Macedonia, marking the 21st anniversary since SEEBRIG was established.

SEEBRIG is a multinational peace brigade with forces from Albania, Bulgaria, Greece, North Macedonia, Romania and Turkey.

The brigade’s stated aim and commitment is to contribute to regional security and stability, and to foster good neighborly relations among countries in the region.