Fines, arrests in ongoing inspections for health safety violations

An inspector boards a bus in central Athens to check whether all the passengers are wearing face coverings, as mandated by health regulations. [InTime News]

As part of ongoing efforts to ensure that safety protocols are being adhered to, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said on Saturday that it conducted a total 57,138 inspections around the country on Friday alone and issued 373 fines for the non-use of a mask and the non-observance of social distancing.

Officers also recorded 13 infringements of safety regulations by private business. Since the beginning of August, a total of 454 such violations by businesses have been confirmed, leading to 28 arrests.

Meanwhile, authorities arrested a lawyer on Saturday who violated quarantine orders by traveling to the island of Mykonos where he has a holiday house.

The lawyer had returned from abroad and was supposed to be isolated in a hotel in Athens after coming into contact with a patient that had tested positive for the coronavirus. The man allegedly defied the rule and traveled to Mykonos, where he was located by local authorities.

In a separate incident, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on a bus in Athens on Saturday for refusing to cooperate with police who reprimanded him for not wearing a mask.