French FM calls for coordinated European response to Turkey

Turkish violations of the territorial waters of European Union member-states Greece and Cyprus are “completely unacceptable” and Europe needs to “leave the age of innocence behind and shape its own destiny,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was quoted by Greek media as saying on Monday.

Europe, he told a meeting in Paris that was also attended by his German counterpart Heiko Maas, has a duty to “respond collectively” when one of its members is facing a policy that is “aggressive and unjustified” and poses a “threat against the Union’s sovereignty and interests,” according to Greece’s state-run Athns Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA).