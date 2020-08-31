New debt issues?

Analysts forecast that Greece might tap the bond market for as much as an extra 6 billion euros due to the hit that state revenue has taken from the coronavirus pandemic.

The most likely scenario is not for a new bond but for a reopening of one of the issues (a 15-year, 10-year and a 7-year bond) from earlier this year.

Danske Bank believes Greece will need an extra €6 billion, while Citigroup says the extra need is €3.5 billion, which could be filled by reopening earlier issues, but also by new ones.