AHEPA hails partial lifting of arms prohibition on Cyprus

The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) has welcomed the US administration’s decision to waive the limitations placed on the transfer of non-lethal arms equipment to Cyprus for one year.

“We commend the Trump administration for recognizing it is in the best interest of the United States to take this action that further enhances relations between the United States and the Republic of Cyprus,” AHEPA supreme president George G. Horiates said.

“The United States recognizes the Republic of Cyprus as a strategic partner, especially in combating terrorism and providing regional stability,” Horiates said.

“The importance and significance of this decision by the United States at a time when tensions in the Aegean are escalated cannot be understated,” he said.

In April, Horiates wrote to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urging him to exercise his authority granted by Executive Order to waive the limitations placed on Cyprus by US law, thus allowing for the transfer of defense articles.