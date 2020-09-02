Greek, French defense ministers discuss Turkish transgressions

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and his French counterpart Florence Parly discussed the mounting tension with Turkey over drilling rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, over the telephone on Wednesday.

According to sources, Panagiotopoulos gave Parly a detailed account of the situation in the area arising from the continued presence of the Turkish Oruc Reis survey ship and other provocative actions by Turkey.

The two officials, who are said to be in frequent contact over recent weeks, also discussed progress in the ongoing cooperation between the two countries for defense procurements.