Second part of InvestGR Forum to take place in October

For the third consecutive year, InvestGR Forum brings foreign direct investment in Greece to the center of public debate, but due to public health constraints, the “3rd InvestGR Forum 2020: Greece in the Pole Position” is taking place online this year in two sessions, July and October.



In the first session, held on July 15-16, topics discussed included the attractiveness of Greece as an investment destination, the digital leap forward in both the public and private sectors, Greek innovation and the concept of purpose for the state and companies.



The second session, on October 8 and 9, will feature politicians, CEOs, academics and experts discussing topics such as flagship investments, turning the crisis into an opportunity, the new narrative of the country and investment in infrastructure.



The founder of InvestGR Forum, Andreas Yannopoulos, said: “This July, we had a very successful first half of the 3rd InvestGR Forum 2020, according to feedback from the participating speakers and sponsors. Nearly 1,000 people watched the sessions of the first two days online, so the bar is already high. We aspire to reach and exceed this high bar in October, keeping in mind the extremely interesting topics and the distinguished speakers on the discussion panels.”