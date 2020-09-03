Two government officials quarantined after contact with Covid-19 patient

Investment and Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis and his deputy, Nikos Papathanasis, were sequestered to their homes on Thursday morning after having attended a meeting with a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA), the two government officials had held a meeting at the ministry on Wednesday with a group of foreign investors, among which an individual who was infected with the virus.

Georgiadis and Papathanasis were informed of the development early on Thursday morning, just hours after they were due to accompany Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on a visit to the northern port city of Thessaloniki.

The ANA-MPA said that the two officials had had no contact with the prime minister prior to the meeting with the infected investor.

They are now being monitored by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) and will have to remain in quarantine in their homes pending doctors’ orders.