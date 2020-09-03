Shipping minister also quarantined after meeting with Covid-19 patient

Greece’s shipping minister became the third high-ranking government official on Thursday to be quarantined after attending a meeting where a participant subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

Yiannis Plakiotakis is being monitored by doctors and has been advised to stay home, as were Investment and Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis and his deputy, Nikos Papathanasis.

All three officials were quarantined on Thursday after attending a meeting at the Development Ministry the previous day with a group of foreign investors, among which was a man who has been infected with the novel coronavirus.