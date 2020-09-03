European Union spokesman Peter Stano on Thursday sought to clarify a controversial tweet made earlier this week by a top EU foreign policy adviser on the Greek-Turkish standoff in the Eastern Mediterranean, accusing the two sides of “macho politics.”



“The East-Med situation isn’t new. It’s an old conflict about sovereignty & security between Greece, Turkey & Cyprus. It can be resolved only if G & T set aside macho politics & rediscover earthquake diplomacy spirit of 99,” tweeted Nathalie Tocci, director of Italy’s International Foreign Affairs Institute and special adviser to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, tweeted on Tuesday.



Her comment caused a furor on social media, prompting a response from Stano, in which he clarified that Tocci is “not a policymaker of the EU.”

“Her remarks on ‘macho politics’ on both sides in the Eastern Med were made in a personal capacity and do not reflect the views or positions of HRVP Borrell,” he added.