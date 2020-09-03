Attica rattled by earthquake

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 struck Greece’s Attica region on Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.



The Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck at 6.07 p.m. local time around 17 kilometers north of the seaside town of Rafina. The depth was estimated at 6.8 kilometers.



The European Mediterranean Seismological Center gave a preliminary magnitude of 4.4. According to EMSC, the epicenter was located 28 kilometers northeast of Athens and the depth at an estimated 1 kilometer.



It is common for different seismological centers to have varying magnitudes for earthquakes, particularly in the early hours and days after they strike.