Bulgarian brothers deny killing Yiannis Makris

The two Bulgarian nationals charged with the murder of 46-year-old Greek-Australian businessman Yiannis Makris in the southern Athenian suburb of Voula in 2018 completed their testimony in court on Thursday, denying any involvement in the case.



The defendants, who are brothers, said they came to Greece in October 2018 on a business trip.



“We are accused of killing a man we did not know, neither him nor his family. My brother and I are not capable of committing such a crime,” one of the defendants told the judges.



The court adjourned until next Tuesday, when the prosecutor will recommend a guilty or not guilty verdict.



Kathimerini had published exclusive footage of the attack from CCTV cameras.



It took place just moments after the victim had left his home and got into a black Smart car parked outside.