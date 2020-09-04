Greek president says Turkey undermining efforts for dialogue

Turkey “is undermining efforts for dialogue with violations of international law and our sovereign rights,” Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said on Friday.

In contrast, “Greece wants to develop good neighborly relations with every country in the region and to stand as a pillar of stability,” she added during a meeting at the Presidential Mansion in Athens with Yang Jiechi, director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party.

As in previous comments during a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Jiechi stressed the importance of peace and stability in the East Mediterranean and said that China is watching developments closely.

On the subject of Cyprus, Jiechi said that China continues to support a functional and just solution, in line with the United Nations Security Council decisions on the issue.