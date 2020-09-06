Masks with cultural value

The Culture Ministry has launched a series of fabric face masks featuring designs inspired by Greece’s ancient cultural heritage.

“The Covid-19 pandemic brought protective face masks into our lives,” the ministry said on its website. “No one can say with certainty how much longer we will need to wear them but they needn’t have a clinical image.”

Among the patterns featured are an impression of the Phaistos Disc, a fired-clay disc from the Minoan Palace at Phaistos on Crete, on display at the Iraklio Archaeological Museum, and one of a Proto-Byzantine mosaic floor from the Archaeological Museum at Delphi. The masks cost 5 euros apiece and are available at museums and archaeological sites.