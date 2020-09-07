Six airspace violations, four dogfights recorded over the Aegean

Fourteen Turkish aircraft violated Greek airspace six times on Monday during flights over the northeastern and central Aegean, according to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (GEETHA).

The six F-16 fighter jets, two CN-235 and six helicopters also violated air traffic rules eleven times during the flights.

The overflights obliged Greek jets to engage in mock dogfights on four occasions, according to GEETHA.

Four of the Turkish jets were armed while, in all cases, the Turkish military aircraft were recognized and intercepted by Greek fighter planes in accordance with international rules of engagement.