ATHEX: Bourse index crawls up to 641 points

Stocks climbed back above 640 points on Monday but on very low turnover, as bank stocks prevented other blue chips from taking the benchmark of the market higher at the start of the week leading up to the prime minister’s announcement of his government’s economic plan in Thessaloniki on Saturday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 641.33 points, adding 0.32% to Friday’s 639.29 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.28% to 1,535.78 points, but mid-caps contracted 0.13%.

The banks index declined 0.74% as Piraeus fell 1.16%, Eurobank slid 1%, National eased 0.76% and Alpha slipped 0.17%.

Leading the benchmark higher were Public Power Corporation (2.77%), Viohalco (up 2.64%), Fourlis Holdings (2.50%), Piraeus Port Authority (2.45%) and ADMIE Holdings (2.02%). Athens Water (EYDAP) gave up 3.20%.

In total 43 stocks reported gains, 47 suffered losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to just 30.2 million euros, partly due to the Labor Day holiday in the US, down from last Friday’s €40 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.49% to 44.35 points.