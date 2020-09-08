PM defends administration’s Covid-19 response

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis presents a chart during a parliamentary debate on Covid-19. Mitsotakis defended his conservative administration against criticism that it had let its guard down during the second phase of the coronavirus pandemic as the economy reopened after a successful nationwide lockdown. “These claims are unsubstantiated... We had predicted the surge in cases. We could not impose an eternal lockdown,” he said, adding that Greece had managed to avoid the thousands of deaths registered in other countries. [ANA-MPA]