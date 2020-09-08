Authorities report 169 new virus infections in the country

Greek health authorities announced on Tuesday 169 new cases of coronavirus in the country, 15 of which involved tourists tested upon arrival.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin that total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 11,832, 55.8 percent of which are men.

One more patient died which brought the total number of fatalities to 290. The median age of those who died was 78.

Forty-two patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 164 have left ICU.

EODY also said that the total number of tests conducted since the start of the pandemic in Greece is 1,050,259.