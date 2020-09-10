Cruise ships lead in adoption of new maritime technologies

Cruise lines have taken a leadership role in the adoption of maritime technologies that benefit the entire shipping industry, although cruise ships comprise far less than 1% of the global maritime community, the latest Global Cruise Industry Environmental Technologies and Practices Report by Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) said on Wednesday.



To date, the cruise industry has invested over $23.5 billion in ships with new technologies and cleaner fuels to reduce air emissions and achieve greater efficiency.



This is a $1.5 billion increase over the 2019 report findings.