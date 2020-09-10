Mitsotakis to attend MED7 Group Conference at Corsica

[File photo]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is heading to the town of Porticcio, in Corsica, on Thursday, to attend the 7th meeting of the MED7 group of southern European countries, hosted by France.

Mitsotakis is expected to discuss ways to strengthen the capabilities of the Greek Air Force with the possibility of acquiring Rafale fighter jets.

At the same time, there will be talks for the reinforcement of the Greek Navy with new frigates, as a large number of those Greece currently has are old and cannot be upgraded.

In this context, the issue of the acquisition of Belharra frigates is expected to be raised again, for which discussions have taken place between the two governments without, however, reaching a final agreement.

According to information, the plans for Greece's armament program will be announced by the prime minister next weekend from Thessaloniki.

The Greek Premier's schedule, in French time, is as follows:

At 3 p.m. he will meet with representatives of the Greek community at Cargese, Corsica.

At 4 p.m. he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

At 5.30 p.m., he will participate in the plenary session of the MED7 under President Macron, which will be followed by a press conference at 7.30 p.m.

A formal dinner will follow at 8.45 p.m.