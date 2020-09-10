Numéro Une | Athens | September 11

Film Fridays at the French Institute start this week with “Numéro une,” a 2017 drama film directed by Tonie Marshall that is the last film the French actress and director made before her death in March this year. Starring Emmanuelle Devos, Suzanne Clément, Richard Berry and Sami Frey, the film explores gender wars in the highest echelons of the corporate world. The screening starts at 8 p.m. and is in French with Greek subtitles. Tickets cost 6 euros, though advanced bookings are essential due to seating limitations.

French Institute, 31 Sina, Kolonaki, tel 210.339.8600, www.ifa.gr