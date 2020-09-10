Petros Klampanis | Athens | September 12

[George Lizardos]

Award-winning composer and bassist Petros Klampanis, known for work that is a melting pot of world jazz trends and styles, will perform a show in the Athens Concert Hall’s garden stemming from his latest album. Released last year by German label Enja, “Irrationalities” saw the Greek musician team up with the exceptional Estonian pianist Kristjan Randalu and Polish percussionist Bodek Janke, who will be joining him for the Athens show. The show starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 12 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr