Greek appointed advocate general at EU Court of Justice

Athanassios Randos, the former president of the Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court, was on Thursday appointed advocate general at the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Randos assumed the position after the court rejected an appeal by his predecessor Eleanor V.E. Sharpston, a British lawyer who had held the post since 2006.



She had objected to Randos being appointed before the scheduled expiry of her term in October 2021, arguing that this violated the independence of the court despite the fact that the UK is no longer a member of the European Union.



Sources close to Randos said that he aimed to “honor the European Union and his country.”