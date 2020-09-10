SE Europe Energy Forum takes place on Friday
Online
The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and the Hellenic Association for Energy Economics (HAEE), with the support of the Atlantic Council and the US Chamber of Commerce, are co-organizing the 4th annual Southeast Europe Energy Forum, which takes place on Friday at The Met hotel in Thessaloniki.
The forum will be a hybrid event, with limited physical presence and extended virtual participation.