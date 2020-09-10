BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

SE Europe Energy Forum takes place on Friday

TAGS: Energy, Special Event

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and the Hellenic Association for Energy Economics (HAEE), with the support of the Atlantic Council and the US Chamber of Commerce, are co-organizing the 4th annual Southeast Europe Energy Forum, which takes place on Friday at The Met hotel in Thessaloniki.

The forum will be a hybrid event, with limited physical presence and extended virtual participation.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.