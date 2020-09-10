MED7 summit express 'full support and solidarity to Greece and Cyprus' opposite Turkey

The MED7 group of southern European countries, hosted on Thursday by France expressed its full support and solidarity towards Greece and Cyprus for the repeated violations of their sovereignty sovereign rights from Turkey.

In its text of conclusions, it said all countries must comply with International Law of the Sea and resolve differences through dialogue.

The seven leaders - of Greece, Cyprus, France, Italy, Malta, Portugal and Spain - also welcomed the mediation efforts of EU High Representative Josep Borrell and Germany, with a view to continuing the dialogue between Greece and Turkey on the issue of the Maritime Zones.

Taking into account the conclusions of the recent European Council, they also expressed regret that Turkey has not responded to the EU's repeated calls to end its unilateral and illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean.