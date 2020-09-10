ATHEX: Stock prices grow again

Energy companies made the difference for the Greek stock market on Thursday as the benchmark continued its recovery that started on Wednesday, only this time on a more steady footing.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 637.95 points, adding 0.98% to Wednesday’s 631.74 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.13%, to 1,529.06 points.

The banks index rose 1.02%, with Piraeus growing 2.62%, Eurobank earning 1.34% and National grabbing 1.24%, while Alpha decreased 0.17%.

Mytilineos outperformed with a 6.22% jump and Public Power Corporation followed with a 4.68% advance. GEK Terna augmented 3.06%, Jumbo increased 2.94%, Viohalco collected 2.21% and Ellaktor fetched 1.60%. Athens Water (EYDAP) leaked 3.06% and Terna Energy gave up 2.69%.

In total 58 stocks posted gains, 33 took losses and 11 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to €40.1 million, up from Wednesday’s €30.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.61% to 43.86 points.