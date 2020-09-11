Seeking ‘peaceful solution’ in East Med, US secretary of state to visit Cyprus

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be traveling to Cyprus on Saturday in a bid to broker a “peaceful” solution to tension in the Eastern Mediterranean, while calling on Turkey to withdraw its ships, Agence-France Presse has reported.

The dispute between Greece, Cyprus and Ankara “has to be resolved in a way that’s diplomatic and peaceful,” Pompeo told reporters on Thursday as he traveled to Doha.

“I’ll be working on that project as well, trying to make sure that I understand the risks that are associated from the people of Cyprus’ perspective,” he said, according to the AFP.

“We hope there will be real conversations and we hope the military assets that are there will be withdrawn so that these conversations can take place,” Pompeo added.