President visits Kastellorizo for liberation anniversary

Greece's President Katerina Sakellaropoulou arrives at Kastellorizo to attend the celebrations marking when the southeastern island of Kastellorizo, formally became part of Greece. [Thodoris Manolopoulos/Greek President's Office via AP]

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou is visiting the southeastern island of Kastellorizo on Sunday to attend the celebrations of the 77th anniversary of the island’s liberation from Italian occupation, accompanied by representatives of the political and military leadership of the country.

Sakellaropoulou will attended a service that will take place in the Church of Constantine and Helen and later she will lay a wreath at the monument to the fallen soldiers.

The president will pay a visit to the navy ships that are docked in the port and then will visit the islet of Ro where she will lay a wreath at a local monument.

The helicopter that transported the president to the island did not face any harassment by Turkish aircraft, according to information.