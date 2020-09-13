President notes ‘difficult and dangerous’ period in Greek-Turkish relations

[Thodoris Manolopoulos/Greek Presidency]

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said Greek-Turkish relations are going through a “difficult and dangerous” phase and warned that provocative activities from Ankara “raise barriers” between the peoples.

“We are going through a difficult and dangerous period. The Turkish leadership is intensifying the pressure on our country, leading to aggressive statements,” she said in a speech during a visit at the southeastern island of Kastellorizo on Sunday.

“It undermines the good neighbourly relations and peaceful coexistence that have been built over so many decades by Greeks and Turks, who view the sea that separates them not as an impenetrable border, but as a channel of communication.”

The escalation of the aggressive rhetoric by the Turkish leadership “raises barriers between the peoples, creates suspicion and hostility, shakes the ties between them,” she added.

The president is attending the celebrations of the 77th anniversary of the island’s liberation from Italian occupation, accompanied by representatives of the political and military leadership of the country.