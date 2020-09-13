NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Cannabis plantation discovered in Arcadia

TAGS: Crime

A plantation with more than 170 cannabis trees was found in a forested area of Arcadia in the Peloponnese, southern Greece, police said on Sunday.

The field was located ​​in the municipality of North Kynouria.

Police also found and seized irrigation and cultivation equipment and have launched an operation to track and arrest the people who were running the plantation.

