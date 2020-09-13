Cannabis plantation discovered in Arcadia
A plantation with more than 170 cannabis trees was found in a forested area of Arcadia in the Peloponnese, southern Greece, police said on Sunday.
The field was located in the municipality of North Kynouria.
Police also found and seized irrigation and cultivation equipment and have launched an operation to track and arrest the people who were running the plantation.