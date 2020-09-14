Two men found dead in Aspropyrgos

The Attica Security Police has launched an investigation after the bodies of two men were found – both with head wounds – in two prefabricated buildings used by a company in Aspropyrgos, in western Attica, on Monday morning.



The men were each found in a different building, according to investigators who were looking into the exact circumstances of their deaths.



According to reports, the two men are believed to have worked for the company, probably as guards.



They are believed to be migrants though no details were available about their age or ethnic origin.