Tesla Model 3 cars on display at Golden Hall

Golden Hall shoppers have the chance to visit the first Tesla pop-up stand in Greece and view two Model 3 cars on the ground floor and in the courtyard of the mall, until December 3.



Every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., they will also be able to acquaint themselves with the first electrical vehicle of mass production in the world that also constitutes a crucial step by Tesla toward the sustainable use of energy.



Visitors will further have the opportunity to book a one-hour test drive so as to get a first-hand impression of the experience that a Tesla Model 3 offers, as well as the other vehicles of the carmaker, the Model X and Model S.