Patra prison sweep nets weapons and drugs

TAGS: Crime

A search carried out early on Tuesday in three wings of the main prison in Patra, western Greece, turned up several makeshift weapons.

Accompanied by a prosecutor, prison guards searched several cells and confiscated 28 makeshift knives, as well as eight small bags of heroin, weighing just under 6 grams, and one cellphone.

The pre-dawn sweep was the latest in a series of raids that have been carried out at the country’s penitentiaries over the past few months with a particular focus on high-security prisons including Attica’s Korydallos.

