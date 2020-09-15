Patra prison sweep nets weapons and drugs

A search carried out early on Tuesday in three wings of the main prison in Patra, western Greece, turned up several makeshift weapons.



Accompanied by a prosecutor, prison guards searched several cells and confiscated 28 makeshift knives, as well as eight small bags of heroin, weighing just under 6 grams, and one cellphone.



The pre-dawn sweep was the latest in a series of raids that have been carried out at the country’s penitentiaries over the past few months with a particular focus on high-security prisons including Attica’s Korydallos.