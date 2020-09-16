NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Authorities report 312 new coronavirus infections, three deaths

TAGS: Coronavirus

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) announced on Wednesday 312 new coronavirus cases in Greece, bringing the total number to 14,041.

Twenty-two of the new infections were imported cases, detected at the country’s entry points, according to the daily bulletin.

EODY also said three more patients died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours raising the overall fatalities to 316. The median age of those who died was 78.

Furthermore, 67 coronavirus patients are intubated (median age is 70), while 176 have left ICU.

Health authorities have conducted a total of 1,157,897 tests since January 2020. 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.