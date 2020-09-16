ATHEX: Bank stocks put pressure on benchmark

The benchmark lost almost all its Tuesday gains on Wednesday after banks stocks headed south, despite notable gains by some blue chips outside the credit sector. Concerns about the expansion of the pandemic and the lackluster performance of fellow European bourses contributed toward the decline of the main index down to Monday’s level.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 661.19 points, shedding 0.36% from Tuesday’s 663.61 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.51% to 1,585.54 points.

The banks index lost 3.38%, with Piraeus falling 4.76%, Alpha dropping 3.61%, National decreasing 3.47% and Eurobank easing 2.68%.

Corporate developments at Ellaktor saw its stock all but limit up, rising 29.92%. Public Power Corporation rose 3.14% and ADMIE Holdings earned 2.36%, whereas GEK Terna conceded 2.88% and Motor Oil parted with 1.91%.

In total 41 stocks registered gains, 46 endured losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 43.6 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €49.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.93% to 44.46 points.