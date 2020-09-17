Greek-Turkish representatives hold fourth technical meeting at NATO
Military representatives from Greece and Turkey met for the fourth time at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday for technical military talks aimed at de-escalating tension in the eastern Mediterranean, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency reported, citing the country’s National Defense Ministry.
The talks held in Brussels were planned after a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, the news agency said.
The next meeting is scheduled to be held on Sept. 24, the ministry said.