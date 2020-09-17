Cosi fan Tutte Cancelled | Attica | September 23-28

Due to restrictions and concerns associated with the recent surge of coronavirus cases in the Greek capital, the Athens Philharmonic Orchestra has canceled its upcoming appearances with a concert version of Mozart’s “Cosi fan Tutte.” The shows had been scheduled to take place at the open-air theaters of Vrilissia on September 23, Piraeus (Veakio) on September 25, Nikaia (Katrakeio) on September 26 and Ilioupoli on September 28. For refunds, visit www.viva.gr or call 11876.